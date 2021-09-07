Target, Walmart, Amazon, GameStop, and other retailers are restocking Xbox Series X.

Since our last Xbox Series X resupply update, there has been virtually little change.

Microsoft’s next-generation console is still extremely hard to come by across the country, and you don’t have many choices for getting one unless you buy it from a third-party scalper. However, there is a potential that Walmart and Best Buy will be refilling their supplies in the near future.

The most recent replenishment information for the Xbox Series X and Series S may be seen below.

Xbox Series X Restock at Best Buy

Best Buy has yet to release its Halo Infinite edition Xbox systems, as of our latest update.

Despite the fact that most other outlets have already taken pre-orders for this item, the appropriate product page still says “coming soon.”

When the specifically designed console becomes available, it will cost $549.99 and come with a copy of Halo Infinite as well as a controller with a distinctive pattern.

Xbox Series X Restock at Best Buy and Walmart

There’s no news yet on when the next Walmart drop will take place.

The outlet, on the other hand, restocks every other Thursday at 3 p.m. ET. Given the lack of a dip last week, it’s highly possible that additional Walmart units will be released on September 9th.

While this is far from certain, it would follow the merchant’s established pattern. As a result, we urge that you check their website later in the afternoon to ensure that you do not miss out.

Microsoft Store Xbox Series X restock status

Last week, the Xbox Series X was available for a limited time on the Microsoft Store.

While you’re waiting for the next resupply, consider signing up for the “Console Purchase” experimental program. If you currently own an Xbox One, this is an alternative option to purchase a Series X from Microsoft.

You may get a more detailed description of how this works here.

Microsoft’s Store has a resupply of the Xbox Series X.

Xbox Series X Restock on Amazon

Amazon recently restocked on PlayStation 5s, but it’s been a while since they restocked on Xbox devices (the last time was during the Prime Day flash sale back in July).

