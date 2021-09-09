Target, Amazon, Walmart, GameStop, Best Buy, and more retailers are restocking Xbox Series X.

Restocks of the Xbox Series X have been particularly rare recently, and there is little reason to assume that this will change anytime soon. However, Thursdays are typically the busiest days for console releases, so there is still some hope for this week.

The most recent replenishment information for the Xbox Series X and Series S may be seen below.

Xbox Series X Restock at Target

Target has become one of the most challenging venues to track for Xbox Series X decreases since abandoning countrywide sales.

Rather than synchronizing restocking timetables across all of its stores (as most other retailers do), Target now allows individual locations to choose their own.

This makes predicting when the console will be available again very impossible without verifying the inventory levels of every single store across the country.

Your only choice is to check Target’s website every day to see if the Xbox Series X is available in your area. We’ve discovered that doing this first thing in the morning is the best way to beat the throng.

You should also use the website’s ZIP-code section to limit down your search results; otherwise, you may find up having to travel a considerable distance to pick up your order.

Xbox Series X Restock at Best Buy

You might be able to get an Xbox Series S from Best Buy paired with a three-month subscription to the Game Pass program, depending on your location.

Because the availability of this item is determined by your location, it will appear as “sold out” if you are not close enough.

Otherwise, Best Buy has yet to release pre-orders for the Halo Infinite edition Xbox Series X. The product page states that it will be available “soon,” and it is expected to be available any day now.

Xbox Series X Restock at Best Buy and Walmart

While Walmart does not have an official resupply date, the retailer does release console supplies every two weeks.

Their releases are normally scheduled for Thursdays at 3 p.m. ET. Given that the Xbox Series X was not restocked last week, it’s possible that Walmart may start selling it this afternoon (September 9).

