Target, Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, and other retailers are restocking PS5 consoles.

This week has been unusually exciting in terms of PS5 restocks.

There have already been a few drops at a few prominent retailers, and if you’re lucky enough to be in one of them right now, you might still be able to get one.

Here’s a rundown of the most recent PS5 replenishment data.

PS5 Restock at GameStop

On September 30, over 200 GameStop locations topped up their PS5 supplies, as first reported by TechRadar.

All of the stores in question were located in Georgia, Texas, and New York. You had the option to get in line for a chance to buy one of Sony’s next-gen consoles if you were within driving distance of one of these participating locations. To be clear, you were unable to make an online reservation for your order.

When the stores opened, the restocking began in earnest (in most cases at 8 a.m. ET). You couldn’t buy PS5s on their own; instead, you had to buy a $705 bundle that included a few peripherals and GameStop gift cards.

The GameStop website does not have any PS5 units listed as of this writing.

Check GameStop Target for PS5 replenishment. Restock of the PlayStation 5

Target restocked at its customary time slot earlier today (October 1). While the merchant’s drops don’t always happen on the same day of the week, they usually always happen between 7 and 8 a.m. ET.

At 7:50 a.m., a resupply occurred, with the PS5 disc edition listed for $499, the recommended manufacturer’s price.

Depending on where you reside, you might still be able to get one, as there are units available for pickup in some areas. There are even a few Xbox Series X consoles available.

You can assess the situation on a local level by filtering your search on the Target website by ZIP code.

Check out Target’s PS5 replenishment. PS5 Restock on Amazon

Right now, there are no PlayStation 5 consoles available for purchase directly from Amazon, although there are a few used ones for sale.

As always, keep in mind that the majority of them are advertised by third-party scalpers who will charge you an exorbitant fee in order to make a larger profit. This is a condensed version of the information.