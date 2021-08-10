Takumi Minamino spurs new controversy as a double transfer clue emerges, according to Liverpool analysis.

Few would have imagined Takumi Minamino to be one of Liverpool’s pre-season success stories.

In fact, the fact that the Japan international stayed in the group when it reconvened for training camp last month was a bit of a surprise.

It’s no surprise. Minamino has struggled to make an impression since joining Liverpool in January 2020, and his loan spell at Southampton in the second half of last season suggests he could be on the move shortly.

However, during the last few weeks, the forward has resurfaced in the discussions, albeit not nearly among the discussion of probable starters.

Minamino made it three goals in a row with the first against Osasuna, following scores against Hertha Berlin and Bologna.

Even before that, he’d shown a great first touch twice and been denied a goal by a good save from opposing goalkeeper Juan Perez.

And after setting up Roberto Firmino’s first goal with a one-two with Kostas Tsimikas, his superb run and cross from the left set up another for the Brazilian.

Minamino has always looked most impressive when moving down the left flank, despite his ability to play across the front three.

The difficulty is that this is Sadio Mane’s preferred position, and Diogo Jota’s finest work is done there.

Nonetheless, Minamino is displaying that he still wants to be a part of the Liverpool team.

Fabinho’s words over the weekend did not inspire Liverpool fans who are looking for a new midfielder to replace Gini Wijnaldum.

“Our squad has already demonstrated that we have good players to take his place,” the Brazilian stated. “I believe the midfield is the area of the team where we have more players.” While time will tell whether there is enough quality to fill the void left by the Dutchman, there is no doubt that Jurgen Klopp has plenty of choices at the moment.

After seeing James Milner, Naby Keita, and Harvey Elliott stake their claims the day before, those on show here were eager to make a mark.

Fabinho’s impressive performance, which included a lofted ball that set up Minamino for the opener, shows he may have done enough to earn a place in Norwich’s starting lineup.

That was the case. “The summary has come to an end.”