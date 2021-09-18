Take this quiz to see how well you remember The Beatles’ songs.

It’s difficult to beat The Beatles when it comes to songwriting.

Their music is pretty well integrated into our everyday life in Liverpool, being played at one point or another in every pub, club, restaurant, and shop.

It’s even been suggested that if you don’t like The Beatles, you probably don’t like music.

Are they well-known ‘Scousers’ from Liverpool?

The Beatles wrote some of the most famous pop songs of all time, but do you know the lyrics?

John Lennon and Paul McCartney’s songwriting duo is perhaps the greatest in history.

They produced some of the most well-known songs ever recorded, aided by the equally gifted George Harrison.

The band’s ongoing history attests to this, with admirers all around the world still listening to and covering their music.

We’ve chosen ten of the group’s biggest hits, and we want you to tell us what the following line in each song is.

Best of luck!