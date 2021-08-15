Taiwo Awoniyi celebrates his first goal after leaving Liverpool permanently.

A former Liverpool striker has made a strong start in his new life away from Anfield.

Taiwo Awoniyi left Liverpool earlier this summer to join Bundesliga side Union Berlin on a permanent basis.

Awoniyi joined Liverpool in 2015, but due to a lack of a work permit, he was unable to play for the club.

This summer, he was granted a work permit, which sparked interest in his services from a number of English clubs.

Awoniyi joined the Liverpool group in Austria for pre-season training before being permitted to depart to pursue a transfer away from the club.

The 24-year-old was sold for £6.5 million to Union Berlin, the club where he spent last season on loan.

On Saturday, he made his comeback against Bayer Leverkusen in the club’s first Bundesliga encounter of the season.

Union Berlin were held to a 1-1 tie by Awoniyi, who scored the game’s first goal. Moussa Diaby scored the game’s other goal.

Following the game, Awoniyi stated that he has been “waiting for many years” for the opportunity to play at a permanent location.

“I suppose (this moment) is what I’ve been waiting for for many years,” Awoniyi told Bundesliga.com.

“I’m overjoyed that I was able to accomplish it this year and that I’m back in Berlin.”