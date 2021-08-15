T-Mobile is looking into a data breach claim that could affect 100 million people.

T-Mobile said on Sunday that it is looking into an allegation made on an online forum that the personal data of over 100 million subscribers had been compromised.

Vice, a news organization, was the first to report on the security compromise on Sunday.

“Data includes social security numbers, phone numbers, names, physical addresses, unique IMEI numbers, and driver license information,” according to The Vice Motherboard website. Motherboard looked examined some of the data and found that it contained real information about T-Mobile customers.”

According to the hacker’s online forum post, they are seeking 6 bitcoin ($270,000) to prevent the personal information from being disseminated and sold.

“We’re aware of statements made in an underground forum and have been looking into their veracity. “At this point, we don’t have any additional information to share,” a T-Mobile representative said in a statement to Reuters.

T-Mobile declined to comment on the data leak.

The information could have been slowed down significantly by T-Mobile, according to the suspected hacker.

The hacker stated, “I believe they already found out because we lost access to the backdoored systems.” “It’s backed up in several locations.”

The name of the message board where the assertion was made remains unknown.

