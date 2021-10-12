Sword And Shield Builds For Expeditions, according to the ‘New World’ Guide.

In most games, the sword and shield is the standard weapon combination for tanks, and “New World” is no exception. With these weapons in hand, a warrior may be a strong frontline combatant, balancing damage potential and survivability.

In “New World,” the sword and shield combo can be designed for DPS or tank roles, depending on the preferences of the players or the needs of the party. The skill trees of the sword cater to each of these roles, giving players the option of specializing in one playstyle or combining the two.

For those looking to master the sword and shield for expeditions and harsh, open-world gameplay, here are a few build recommendations.

Sword and Shield of the “New World” Build Players that want to use the sword and shield primarily as a tank should put their spec points into Strength and Constitution and learn the following active skills: If a Carnelian gem is worn on the blade, Shield Bash has a decent single-target stun that additionally taunts the opponent to the tank. The taunt lasts longer and effects a small area around the players in Defiant Stance, though the taunt lasts longer and impacts a smaller area around the players.

Defiant Stance is best utilized to attract big groups that are already fighting other members of the party. Whirling Blade’s primary role will be as a DPS tool and threat creator.

Consider the following passives from the Defender Tree for passives:

Depending on the party composition, players can choose to spec more points for Shield Bash or Whirling Blade’s passives. Swap Shield Bash for Reverse Stab if the squad requires additional DPS or if the group has two tanks.

Weapons of the Second Order

For expeditions, the War Hammer is an excellent secondary weapon option. Path of Destiny may be used to drag mobs, and Clear Out and Shockwave can be used to provide even greater crowd control effects. I Can Do This All Day is another perk that works well with the tank playstyle, as it helps players to block more hits.

Due of its crowd control powers, the Spear is another viable option. Put three new crowd control effects into the Zoner skill tree to deal with huge opponent groups.