Summer subplot on Coronation Street sees fans spotting a problem.

Summer’s behavior towards Daniel on Wednesday night’s episode left fans with a lot of unanswered questions.

Summer had high hopes for Daniel asking her out on tonight’s show, but she was disappointed when he had other plans.

Harriet Bibby’s character, Summer Spellman, has a tremendous love on her instructor Daniel, and she noticed two tickets for The Importance of Being Earnest on Daniel’s desk.

She was ecstatic when he drew her aside for a discussion in the corridor, as she imagined he was going to ask her out.

Instead, she was devastated when he just asked her to babysit.

Fans flocked to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the storyline, citing the student-teacher relationship as an example.

Tina expressed herself as follows: “Summer is too wise to fall in love with her teacher. I believe they have chosen the incorrect character. #Corrie.” Pamela expressed herself as follows: “Daniel, for such a bright man, you can’t notice what’s going on right in front of your eyes… Summer has a crush on #Corrie for some reason.” Another individual commented: “Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha Summer, he’s way too old for you, and you’re supposed to be with Aadi, tut tut tut. #Corrie.” Summer had been putting in a lot of effort to get into Oxford in the soap, but she now has her sights set on other things, like garnering Daniel’s attention.

Aadi also snapped at his father, Dev, in the episode, pointing out how his father rescued his sister, Asha, but left him to perish in a burning car.

Dev tried to tell his son that he loves both of his children equally, but when Asha returned home, Aadi directed his rage at her.

He stormed out of the house, claiming that he had spent his entire life playing second fiddle.