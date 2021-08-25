Summary of the 2021 ‘Destiny 2′ Showcase: The ‘Witch Queen’ Expansion And Beyond’

Bungie just wrapped up the “Destiny 2” presentation for 2021 and gave fans lots of new forthcoming content to look forward to, especially with the “Witch Queen” expansion set to release in the next six months.

The event gave fans a first peek at new expansion material, largely focused on the story, as well as some of the most intriguing new features coming to “Destiny 2,” such as new raids, weapons, exotics, and key story beats that will forever transform the game’s universe.

Here’s a quick rundown of the most crucial and interesting details from the “Destiny 2” showcase, including the “Witch Queen” expansion and beyond.

Hive Guardians and Savathun

Not only will the titular witch queen Savathun emerge, but she’ll also be accompanied by a cabal of light-infused Hive warriors known as Hive Guardians. These opponents, like the players, may employ Supers like Blade Barrage and Stormcaller and have access to elemental subclasses.

This has far-reaching ramifications for the Traveler’s real nature, as well as the Hive itself. Regardless, once players attack Savathun’s Throneworld during the “Witch Queen” expansion’s campaign, more will be revealed.

Weapon Crafting and Glaives

Glaives will be introduced to the game in this expansion. New Energy Weapons that may be used in melee and ranged combat have been added to the game. Glaives, unlike swords, will keep players in first-person view.

Only the new Weapon Crafting system, which will be implemented to “Destiny 2,” will be able to gain these new weapons. Bungie hasn’t revealed much about this crafting system other than the fact that it will be a combat-focused activity, presumably comparable to the Menagerie activity from before.

Expansions in the Future

According to Bungie, the “Destiny 2” Light and Dark narrative will come to a close in the next few expansions. Following “Witch Queen,” the plot will continue in “Lightfall” until concluding in “The Final Shape,” the final expansion of the storyline.

Bungie, once again, did not provide much specifics about these additions. While the current saga may be coming to an end, “Destiny 2” will continue to be supported and updated until Bungie decides to produce a third game.

Apart from that, every major “Destiny 2” update will bring a slew of seasonal content and balancing tweaks. Bungie has stated that once the expansion is out, new raids and dungeons will be released every three months.