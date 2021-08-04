‘Suicide Squad’ is part of the ‘Fortnite’ Bloodsport Bundle. The Item Shop is visited by a character.

To celebrate with the antihero’s theatrical premiere in James Gunn’s new Suicide Squad film, Fortnite’s item shop has been upgraded with a new Bloodsport package.

Bloodsport, the criminal alter persona of legendary sniper Robert DuBois, will be played by Idris Elba in the film, which will be released on HBO Max on Thursday, August 5 (and in cinemas on Friday, August 6). Apart from his lethal marksmanship, the character’s biggest claim to fame is that he once paralyzed Superman with a kryptonite bullet, a fact that is even included in the next film.

What Does the Bloodsport Bundle Include?

Thanks to a new package that is now cheap in the item market, you can now cosplay as the nimble assassin in Fortnite.

It comes with a skin inspired on the Bloodsport movie, camo overlays for all your weapons, a unique harvesting tool, back bling, and a variety of DC related sprays.

An A.R.G.U.S-branded sabre serves as the harvesting tool (A.R.G.U.S being the covert branch of the U.S. military that oversees Suicide Squad missions). Meanwhile, the film’s main enemy, Starro the Conqueror, is reduced to a portable size and enclosed in a transparent jar in the rear yard.

Sebastian, the film’s scene-stealer, is attached to the container’s side. This charming rat is Rat Catcher II’s favorite little helper and also a cause of perpetual anxiety for the musophobic Bloodsport, thus seeing him perched on the mercenary’s back is very amusing.

Finally, in terms of spraying, graffitied images of King Shark, Peacemaker, Harley Quinn, and “the stupidest DC character of all time” Polka-Dot Man can now be found all around the island.

