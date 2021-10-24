Stunning images show the enormous Festival Gardens development under progress.

One of Liverpool’s largest and most important development projects is progressing, as evidenced by fresh drone pictures.

The Festival Gardens site in south Liverpool, which is near to Otterspool Promenade and will become one of the city’s most important housing projects in the next years, is undergoing a massive construction project.

Prior to any dwellings being built, one of the UK’s largest remediation programs must be completed in the massive development zone, which is located adjacent to the current public gardens.

Contractors for the City Council, Vinci Construction UK Ltd, are about halfway through remediating more than 380,000 cubic metres of waste material (weighing 800,000 tonnes), with 95 percent of it being recycled.

These new overhead photos demonstrate the scope of the work being done, as well as the 28-acre development zone adjacent to the public gardens.

From the 1950s until the 1980s, much of the area was used as a landfill before being renovated as part of the Garden Festival complex, which opened in 1984 for a special international festival.

A trash disposal for Merseyside Docks and Harbour was located in a separate region.

Because of the landfill’s past, so much cleanup work is now required, with a massive operation beginning to filter out plastics, paper, wood, and other materials, the vast majority of which will be recycled and the majority of which will be re-used as part of the project.

This week, we were asked to visit the site to get a feel of the scope of the operation and the decades of rubbish being cleaned up.

A newspaper from 1976 and a ship’s docket from 1963 were found among the massive heaps of trash.

The site was purchased by the city council for £6 million in 2015, and it is planned that roughly 1500 new dwellings would be erected there in the future.

Following remediation, an £8.5 million ground infrastructure project will be undertaken to lay drainage, utilities, a road network, and a ground gas control system.

Liverpool City Council, Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, and the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority are all contributing to the project.