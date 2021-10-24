Strictly Come Dancing results: What time will the Strictly Come Dancing results be broadcast tonight?

Tonight on Strictly Come Dancing, one celebrity couple will be ousted, and they will miss the Halloween special.

John Whaite, the winner of the Great British Bake Off, topped the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard Friday night with a bakery-themed Charleston routine that impressed the judges.

During Saturday’s episode, the 32-year-old, who is dancing with Johannes Radebe as part of the show’s first all-male coupling, received 38 out of a potential 40 points.

Week 5 scores, results, and dances on Strictly Come Dancing

They danced to Edith Piaf’s Milord, and their routine culminated with John pushing a fake pie made of shaving foam into the face of his dance partner.

Motsi Mabuse, a member of the judging panel, appreciated their enthusiasm and spirit, while Anton Du Beke simply called it as “wonderful.”

Craig Revel Horwood thought that the dance was “fantastic,” and it reminded him of his days dancing at Paris’s Moulin Rouge.

Rose Ayling-Ellis, a soap actress, came in second with 37 points for her Viennese dance to Alicia Keys’ Fallin’, while Tilly Ramsay came in third with 36 points.

Tilly, a CBBC presenter, expressed her delight after a “tough week of training.”

She also retaliated against LBC radio DJ Steve Allen, 67, after he called the 19-year-old a “chubby little thing” on air.

Ugo Monye, a former rugby player, is in danger of being eliminated since he is at the bottom of the table with 20 points from the judges.

After a week off owing to an old back ailment, he returned to the dance floor with a rumba to Silk Sonic’s Leave The Door Open with Oti Mabuse.

The judges were harsh, with Shirley Ballas advising him to improve his posture, and Craig saying his performance “lacked melody” and was “heavy-footed.”

When asked about missing a week, he said: “It was excruciatingly uncomfortable. I used to Facetime Oti just to be a part of it. It’s wonderful to be back.” Judi Love, a TV celebrity and comedian, missed the show after testing positive for Covid-19, but she will return next week after her self-isolation period expires.

