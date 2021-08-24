Streamers on Twitch are calling for a boycott of the platform and launching a campaign to protest hate crimes.

Twitch streamers have created #ADayOffTwitch, which asks on streamers to take a day off from the platform to protest hate raids that have been targeting marginalized streamers and to call out the streaming platform for its inaction in stopping such raids.

The campaign, which has already gone viral on Twitter, is set to begin on September 1. Streamers on the livestreaming platform will join the initiative to help other content creators who have been targeted by hate crimes.

Hate raids, for those unfamiliar with the phrase, are a type of long-term harassment in which a group of malicious people creates bot and dummy accounts to spam and flood a streamer’s account with abusive and hateful slurs and symbols.

Shineypen, LuciaEverBlack, and Rek It Raven came up with the boycott idea. During the protest, protesters will not log in to their accounts and will refrain from producing or watching Twitch streams.

If a large number of people join the #ADayOffTwitch campaign, Twitch will be forced to listen and provide stronger assistance, especially to creators who have been targeted by organized attacks and hate raids.

The announcement of the new movement follows the #TwitchDoBetter campaign, in which broadcasters complained about the prevalence of bad user experiences on the popular network. The majority of the reports focused on Twitch’s allegedly half-hearted defense against this type of harassment.

As a result, the firm has implemented a number of safeguards to protect broadcasters, including the integration of channel-level ban evasion detection. However, it looks like the issue is still present, as numerous broadcasters have reported seeing aggressive bots and individuals on their channels.

Twitch has attempted to reassure streamers by stating that it is working to resolve the issues.

In a tweet over the weekend, the firm stated, “No one should have to face nasty and hateful assaults based on who they are or what they stand for.” “This is not the type of community we want on Twitch, and we want you to know that we are working hard to make the platform safer for creators.”

#ADayOff

As the debut date approaches, Twitch is garnering greater support from streams.

Meanwhile, Twitch hasn’t given a firm timeframe for the rollout of the new set of features aimed at reducing nasty content on the livestreaming platform.