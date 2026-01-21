Storms Trigger Deadly Train Crash Near Barcelona, Driver Killed

Severe storms led to a tragic train crash near Barcelona on January 20, 2026, resulting in the death of the train driver and injuries to 37 passengers. The crash occurred on a commuter route between Gelida and Sant Sadurní, located just 35 kilometers west of the city, when a retaining wall collapsed under the intense rainfall, causing the tracks to buckle. The Rodalies train was unable to avoid the wreckage in time, slamming into the debris just before arriving at the station.

Second Rail Tragedy in Two Days

This devastating incident marks Spain’s second fatal rail disaster in a span of 48 hours. Only two days earlier, a high-speed collision in Andalusia left multiple victims dead, casting a shadow over the nation’s rail safety. The two tragedies have raised serious questions about the vulnerability of the country’s aging rail infrastructure to increasingly severe weather events.

In Barcelona, rescue crews worked under difficult conditions to extricate the passengers. Fire Inspector Claudi Gallardo detailed the challenging operation, where 35 crews braved driving rain to pull victims from the wreckage. One passenger was trapped for several hours amid the twisted remains of the train.

Among the 37 injured, five remain in critical condition. Emergency teams rushed them to Moisès Broggi and Bellvitge hospitals, while the driver, whose identity has not been disclosed, was tragically pronounced dead at the scene. The incident has left the Spanish public in shock, especially as it follows the previous deadly crash in Andalusia.

Rising Concerns Over Climate’s Impact on Infrastructure

The collapse of the retaining wall, which operators at Adif have attributed to “unprecedented rainfall,” has highlighted the growing risks posed by climate change. As storms become more intense, critical infrastructure designed for milder weather is showing signs of failure. Another derailment earlier in the day, caused by a rock strike in the same region, added to the sense of vulnerability.

In response to these incidents, Spain has initiated an urgent audit of its rail system to assess its resilience against extreme weather. However, for the victims and their families, the changes will come too late. The line between Gelida and Sant Sadurní remains closed, a stark reminder of the deadly toll taken by a week of catastrophic rail accidents in the region.