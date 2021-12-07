Storm Barra is threatening to knock ITV’s I’m A Celeb off the air once more.

As Storm Barra smashes through North Wales, Get Me Out of Here personnel are working hard to keep the scene safe.

The show has just been back on the air for less than a week after Storm Arwen wreaked havoc on the show’s production tents, forcing it to be canceled for three days and the celebs to go into isolation.

Despite the fact that Storm Barra is not expected to be as strong as its predecessor, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the area as gale force winds sweep through Wales and the rest of the United Kingdom.

Heavy gusts and rain pounded Gwrych Castle, where the celebrity campmates are based, according to video footage.

The film showed the crews on the set working tirelessly to ensure that everything is as safe as possible in order to avoid the performance being canceled a second time.

“There’s a tiny fear because I think there’s more severe weather coming next week,” Ant McPartlin said last week on ITV’s This Morning, “but I think it’s just temps lowering, maybe a bit of snow, a bit of frost, I think we can handle with that.”

Dec laughed before adding, ” “This is something you’ll never find in Australia! Let’s not get ahead of ourselves, but let’s hope we’ll be back and on till the very finish.” After the show’s intermission, viewers were outraged to learn that several celebrities had smuggled some sweet snacks while in solitude.

They could still watch Netflix and sleep in a proper bed even if they didn’t have access to the outside world.

Danny Miller stated he ate rice and beans and slept on the floor in order to make it easier for him to return to the Castle.