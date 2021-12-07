Storm Barra causes damage to buildings, and police and firefighters shut down the city’s main thoroughfare.

During heavy winds, metal cladding sheets from a five-story building became dislodged, closing a city center route.

Just after 1 p.m. today, the emergency services were dispatched to Union Street ( Tuesday).

A number of metal cladding panels had broken free from the Irwell Chambers building, according to crews.

Storm Barra has made landfall in the United Kingdom, prompting a Met Office warning.

Storm Barra brought heavy winds and rain to the area at the time of the occurrence.

When no further action was required, fire crews left the area at 3.11 p.m.

“On Tuesday 7th December, Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service was called to Union Street, Liverpool,” a representative for Mersey Fire and Rescue stated.

“Crews were dispatched at 1.02 p.m. and arrived at 1.09 p.m. A single fire engine was dispatched. When personnel arrived, they discovered that a number of metal cladding sheets had fallen loose from a five-story structure.

“Firefighters established a cordon until the cops arrived.

“The fire department did not need to take any additional action.” Merseyside Police are still on the scene. A Liverpool City Council building inspector was also present. At 3:11 p.m., fire crews left the scene.” According to a police spokesman, officers were called to the location to assist with a traffic restriction. According to the spokeswoman, the incident appeared to be weather-related.