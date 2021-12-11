Steven Gerrard criticizes the ‘harsh’ judgment, but makes a telling revelation about Liverpool’s loss to Aston Villa.

As his return to Anfield ended in loss to Liverpool, Steven Gerrard believes Aston Villa were victims of poor penalty rulings.

On 67 minutes, Mohamed Salah scored the game’s sole goal from the penalty spot, giving Liverpool a hard-earned Premier League victory over the Midlanders.

VAR Referee Stuart Attwell’s ruling was affirmed by Simon Beck. Tyrone Mings had upended Salah for the penalty.

Salah, according to Gerrard, fouled Mings early in the altercation, and Villa may have had a spot kick of their own later on.

“I thought we had a great shout for one, there was definitely contact from Alisson on Danny Ings, and if you follow it, there’s a two-hand shove on Ollie Watkins,” said Liverpool veteran Gerrard, who was making his first appearance as an opposing manager at Anfield.

“We thought that deserved a second look from the referee and VAR, but it appeared like they wanted to move on swiftly.”

“In the end, we lost the game in the other box, which we thought was a foul on Tyrone, so it feels cruel.”

“There’s a foul on Tyrone, which causes him to collide with Salah and makes him feel cheated.

“However, Liverpool were superior to us in the penalty box.

“I believed we were defensively good for the whole of the game, and losing it to a penalty was tough, but Liverpool were clearly a step above us.”