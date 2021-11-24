Steam’s Autumn Sale 2021 includes Black Friday and Cyber Monday, as well as dates for the Winter Sale 2021.

The previous Steam sale ended just a few weeks ago, and Valve’s digital distribution business is gearing up for the Steam Autumn Sale and Steam Winter Sale 2021, which will offer even more massive discounts to gamers.

This year’s Steam Autumn Sale will begin on Thursday at 10 a.m. PDT/1 p.m. EDT. This year’s sale begins just in time for Black Friday, an annual event in which video game prices are typically slashed dramatically.

The Steam Autumn Sale 2021 will run from November 29 to December 1 and will include Cyber Monday. These insights originated from SteamDB, an industry source who discovered the information on a documentation website.

Customers should expect some server troubles as a result of the event, and they may have to wait a bit longer to access the store and start looking at fresh offerings. Last year, just in time for Halloween, Steam announced the Autumn Sale, which included substantial discounts on horror games.

While it is impossible to know the exact list of video games that will be featured in the impending mega sale, it is safe to anticipate that it will include a large number of titles (perhaps thousands) across a variety of genres.

The start of the Steam Awards is likely to be included in this year’s Steam Autumn Sale, just as it was last year. VR Game of the Year, Game of the Year, Labor of Love, Most Innovative, Better With Friends, Best Game You Suck At, Outstanding Visual Style, and Outstanding Story-Rich Game are some of the possible categories.

The Steam Winter Sale 2021, the platform’s finest and largest event of the year, is expected to begin on December 22 and run through January 5, 2022. The portal also has an advent calendar and a burning log, in addition to substantial discounts on video games.

Steam rarely announces the dates and hours of its events in advance, but thanks to community insiders, gamers now have a better understanding of the timetables and can ready their wallets and credit cards for the year’s most anticipated deals.