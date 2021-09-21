Steam Next Fest Kicks Off Oct. 1; Free Games To Play, Other Event Details Announced.

Valve, the American video game corporation, announced a few days ago that the much-anticipated Steam Next Fest, formerly known as the Steam Game Festival, will take place in the first week of October and will provide gamers access to a slew of future PC games.

According to Valve, the week-long Steam Next Fest event will begin on October 1 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET and end on October 7 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. Gamers can play free game demos, see game previews, talk to developers, and provide feedback on new titles during the event.

Valve also released a promotional teaser, showing off a few of the games that will be available at the Steam Next Fest. “Airhead,” “Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy,” “ANNO: Mutationem,” “Mahokenshi,” “Starship Troopers: Terran Command,” and “Life of Delta” are among the games included.

The short promotional video says, “Explore the newest from veteran programmers and first-timers alike.” Not all of these games have fixed release date, but all the games previewed during the Next Steam Fest have a launch date between Oct. 7, 2021, and May 1, 2022.

So, if history is any guide, these games should be available in the world’s most popular PC games storefront by the end of this year or the beginning of 2022. Valve confirmed on the official notification of the upcoming event that it had closed slots for demos since Aug. 15, 2021.

Game developers who want their demos to be featured in the next Steam event will have to wait a little longer, as the company has yet to announce when the next set of game previews will be received. It will be at least a couple of months before Valve holds another Steam Next Fest after the event ends in October.

The American video game company has been having this kind of event for PC gamers every few months to fill in-person events like this because of the current pandemic.

The event was initially called Steam Game Fest, but Valve changed the name to Steam Next Fest in June 2021. This type of event is a terrific way for game makers to show off their upcoming products while also getting feedback from fans.