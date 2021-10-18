Steam has banned blockchain, cryptocurrency, and no-fee games, but Epic is open to new ideas.

Valve, a video game developer and digital distribution company based in the United States, has formally withdrawn and banned all blockchain-based games and NFTs from its Steam platform, although Epic Games applauds the innovation.

Video games that employ blockchain technology or allow users to trade Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) or cryptocurrencies will be removed from Steam. Valve has added “What you should not publish” to their digital distribution service’s list of rules.

The studio behind the game “Age of Rust,” SpacePirate, announced the move on Twitter. It stated that Steam had informed them that “Steam would be throwing *all blockchain games* off the platform, including Age of Rust, because NFTs have value,” and that “Steam will be kicking *all blockchain games* off the platform, including Age of Rust.” In a follow-up tweet, the developer explained, “Steam’s point of view is that objects have worth, and they don’t allow items that can have real-world value on their platform.” “While I respect their decision, I feel that NFTs and blockchain games are the way of the future. It’s why I began this adventure with you all “SpacePirate has been added.

Steam is a renowned PC game store, but it isn’t the only way to get video games. Following the unveiling, Epic Games expressed its support for the invention, which is surprising given the company’s previous stance on NFTs and crypto.

“Epic Games Store will accept games that incorporate blockchain technology as long as they satisfy all applicable laws, disclose their terms, and are rated appropriately by a third party. Despite the fact that Epic does not use cryptocurrency in its games, we support technological and financial innovation “Tim Sweeney, the CEO of Epic Games, remarked on Twitter on Saturday.

“The blockchain, as a technology, is simply a distributed transactional database with a decentralized economic model that encourages hardware investment to extend the database’s capacity. This is useful regardless of whether a certain application succeeds or fails “In a follow-up tweet, the CEO elaborated.

With NFTs and blockchain-based games, Epic Games Store is now on board. Unfortunately, neither Sony nor Microsoft have released a statement on the subject.

Because blockchain-based games are now gaining popularity, Valve’s latest action could be financially detrimental. “The number of unique active wallets connected to blockchain games surpassed 754,000 in Q3,” according to a recent analysis from DappRadar. “Game footprint becomes more obvious in NFTs,” according to the research, “as in-game NFT collectables produced $2.32 billion in sales during Q3, accounting for 22% of total NFT trading volume industry-wide.”