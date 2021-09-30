Start Time, Full Schedule, and How to Watch the Tokyo Game Show 2021

The Tokyo Game Show is currently in full swing, with a series of presentations scheduled over many days.

The Tokyo Game Show (which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year) is one of the industry’s largest trade fairs for those who are unfamiliar with it. It’s comparable in this regard to the E3 conference in Los Angeles or the Gamescom exposition in Germany.

The Tokyo Game Show, like both of those events, is divided into time slots that allow individual developers and publishers to show off whatever they’re working on. Microsoft, Konami, Capcom, Tencent, Ubisoft, and miHoYo are among the companies that will be present.

The majority of the descriptions on the official Tokyo Game Show website are somewhat ambiguous in terms of what to expect. If you look at the schedule, you’ll see the repeated (and terribly ambiguous) promise that each show will include updates on “upcoming titles.”

However, we do know that Konami will concentrate on Yu-Gi-Oh: Master Duel, its virtual trading card game. Meanwhile, Capcom has stated that it will give more information on Monster Hunter Rise’s recently announced “Sunbreak” expansion, while miHoYo (who are currently in hot water with their fandom) will reveal more information about upcoming upgrades for Genshin Impact.

Square Enix will be broadcasting updates on Guardians of the Galaxy, Chocobo GP, and Forspoken during the duration of the conference.

Finally, expect Microsoft to extensively push upcoming titles such as Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, both of which are due out soon. During their 50-minute time, the Xbox manufacturer has also hinted that they will reveal “special news.”

The Tokyo Game Show in 2021: How to Watch

The Tokyo Game Show in 2021 will be totally virtual, just like this year’s E3 and Gamescom events. This means you may watch all of the publisher’s programs from the convenience of your own home.

The livestream will be broadcast on the official Tokyo Game Show Twitch and YouTube channels, but due to the time difference, much of it will be broadcast in the wee hours of the morning for American viewers.

You don’t have to. This is a condensed version of the information.