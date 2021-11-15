Start Time and How to Watch the Xbox 20th Anniversary Celebration Livestream

Later today, Xbox will webcast their 20th anniversary stream, commemorating two decades of the platform and its legendary Halo franchise.

The original Xbox is now a vintage item, which is a bitter pill to swallow. To put things in perspective, when Microsoft’s system originally came out, the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) was just over 15 years old, which seemed absolutely ancient at the time. However, the Xbox is almost old enough in the United States to purchase alcohol legally.

The gaming system debuted on November 15, 2001, and by the end of the calendar year, it had sold 1.5 million units (550,000 of them).