Start Time and How to Watch the Nintendo Direct Event in September 2021.

A date has been set for the September Nintendo Direct presentation. Here’s everything you need to know about the livestream, including when it starts and how to watch it.

For those unfamiliar, Nintendo Directs are semi-regular press conferences held at sporadic times throughout the year and organized by Nintendo. The most recent of them took place during E3 week, but it was not strictly part of the event.

It included updates for WarioWare: Get It Together, a Switch adaptation of Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water, and, most notably, an untitled sequel to Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

When and how to watch the Nintendo Direct in September

Nintendo has revealed that its next Direct conference will take place on September 23 at 3 p.m. PST, giving fans very little notice. This translates to 6 p.m. for people in the Eastern Time Zone.

The September Nintendo Direct, like this year’s E3 presentation and the recent Gamescom event, will be fully virtual, meaning you can watch it all from the comfort of your own home.

The webcast will be broadcast on Nintendo’s dedicated YouTube and Twitch channels, as is customary. If you miss it, a full recording of the event will be made accessible on those same platforms later.

What Will Be Shown in the Nintendo Direct in September?

Nintendo Directs are typically jam-packed programs that concentrate solely on software and upcoming releases.

The September showcase appears to be no different, with Nintendo of America confirming on Twitter that it will be a 40-minute livestream focusing on games slated for release this winter.

Tune in to a #NintendoDirect webcast on September 23 at 3 p.m. PT for about 40 minutes of information focused primarily on #NintendoSwitch games releasing this winter. pic.twitter.com/feHBEKfHPG

September 22, 2021 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica)

Shin Megami Tensei V, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Pokémon Shining Pearl, and Danganronpa Decadence are just a few of the Nintendo titles set for the forthcoming Christmas season, so expect to see them in some way.

The tweet does state that the webcast will “mostly” focus on winter releases, implying this. This is a condensed version of the information.