Stars of Gogglebox After overcoming their worries, Jenny and Lee make an announcement.

Jenny and Lee, who were absent from Friday night’s episode of Gogglebox, have made an announcement.

The best of friends Jenny Newby and Lee Riley have been a fan favorite on Gogglebox since 2014, when they began filming from inside Lee’s motorhome near Hull.

However, the popular combo was absent from Friday’s broadcast, leading to speculation that they had left the show.

As a new family joined the show for the first time on Friday, fans flocked to social media to wonder where Jenny and Lee were.

Jenny and Lee have now clarified the situation by posting an explanation on Instagram.

“SORRY FOLKS WE’RE COMING BACK SEE YOU ALL ON FRIDAY #gogglebox,” they captioned two selfies of themselves, one of which was taken on a plane.

Jenny and Lee were in Cyprus on Friday for Lee’s birthday celebrations with his companion Steve Mail.

As one admirer put it: “‘Oh the amusing pair from the caravan weren’t on Gogglebox,’ my Mam said this afternoon. ‘Don’t worry, they might be on vacation,’ I said. I just emailed her a screenshot and she replied with a thumbs up emoji xx.” “I’m very glad….Gogglebox wouldn’t be the same without you two!” commented another admirer. “Thank God for it!” exclaimed a third.