Stars from Coronation Street and Emmerdale make up the ‘adorable’ family.

Chris and Rachel Flanagan must be extremely proud of their three children, who appear on our TVs on a regular basis.

Amelia Flanagan, who is thirteen years old, plays April Windsor in Emmerdale.

April, the daughter of Marlon Dingle and Donna Windsor, first appeared on our screens when she was six years old, in 2004.

Emmerdale viewers try to figure out who Meena’s mother is.

Amelia has received a lot of appreciation for her work over the years, receiving Best Young Actor at the Insider Soap Awards three years in a row and Best Young Performance at the British Soap Awards in 2015.

Rachel and Chris also have twins William and Isabella, who are ten years old.

The two stars in Coronation Street, where Isabella plays Hope Stape and Willliam plays Joseph Brown, making them on-screen cousins.

Will and Isabella get a lot of screen time together, and they even had to act out a scene where Fiz saw Hope ready to push Joseph down the stairs.

Rachel Flanagan manages a Flanagan Instagram account, which captures what the Leeds-based family gets up to when they’re not watching TV.

The children are frequently described as “adorable” by fans.

“Lovely photo xx you guys are simply so talented xxx,” christine.nye.140 wrote on a post showing the kids on a vacation to Scarborough.

“What proud parents you both must be 3 fabulous talented children xx,” soniahope_ remarked.

“Adorable family, and incredibly gifted as well,” mollyzzzzaa11 remarked.