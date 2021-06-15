‘Starfield’: ‘The Adventure Begins’ New images and plot details are shown in the trailer.

A new trailer for Starfield has been released on YouTube, which features fresh concept art and teases major tale details.

The production film, which features a voiceover from Bethesda’s Todd Howard, showcases the game’s artists, composers, and programmers at work. We get to view concept drawings for never-before-seen extraterrestrial worlds, character model sketches, and behind-the-scenes motion capture footage, among other things.

The trailer finishes with a request for players to “Join the Constellation” by going to StarfieldGame.com and signing up for further information.

At this year’s E3 conference, Starfield was unveiled as an Xbox exclusive. Although specifics are still few, the official synopsis on the game’s website describes it as a “next generation role-playing game set among the stars,” in which players may create any character they choose and explore the galaxy with unprecedented freedom.

The game will also be available on Microsoft’s Game Pass service on launch day, according to the E3 presentation.