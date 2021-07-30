Starbase, a sci-fi MMO, is now available in early access.

The voxel-based sandbox sci-fi MMO “Starbase” was just launched as an early access title on Steam, allowing potential players to try out the game before its final release. Fans of space simulations, engineering, and manufacturing games such as “Factorio” and “Space Engineers” can expect a similar experience with “Starbase,” but with a few differences.

Thousands of players are immersed in a single, ever-expanding, permanent universe populated with procedurally generated planets, destructible terrain, and factions formed by other players. Players can launch their own mining businesses, develop trade routes between player outposts, build gigantic space stations, or terrorize known space as savage pirates in this sandbox game.

A powerful game engine, which combines voxel and vertex technology to create a fully dynamic and customisable gaming environment, is at the heart of “Starbase.” This translates to a construction system that allows players to build a variety of structures and systems, such as skyscrapers and working factories. The game also includes an easy-to-use custom ship builder for creating spaceships.

This construction mechanism is linked to the game’s mining, manufacturing, and fighting systems. Players can, for example, construct ore processors and other machinery in factories, or design mobile asteroid mining platforms with onboard processors, mining lasers, and other features.

In “Starbase,” combat is also a key aspect of the story. Players can equip their ships with weaponry or arm themselves with assault rifles, shotguns, railguns, and other weapons.

Weaponry has a direct impact on the game’s voxel technology, resulting in dynamic and realistic damage simulations at impact points. Lasers will pierce hulls, rockets will disintegrate buildings, and bullets will pierce walls.

All of these elements rely on the game’s community users interacting with one another. Players can play alone or with a group of buddies, starting from the ground up until they are able to travel through space efficiently. Because there are no NPCs in the game, practically all of the activities are carried out by and amongst players.

In its early access roadmap, “Starbase” has a lot more in store for players, and if developer Frozenbyte can keep all of their promises, this game might end up reinventing the sandbox MMO genre.