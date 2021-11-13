Stalker ‘loitered’ outside Steph Davis’ house and inundated her with messages and gifts.

Stephanie Davis, a former Hollyoaks star, was plagued with messages and gifts from a stalker who would “loiter” outside her home.

Alex Boston, a Wirral man, bombarded the 28-year-old with messages on social networking platforms.

He admitted stalking the actress yesterday after his Instagram account and fingerprints on one of his letters to her were used to identify him.

In a car park lift, a brave mother and daughter fought off a drug addict posing as a ‘gunman.’

Throughout the Coronavirus lockdown, Boston hounded Ms Davis, sending her messages online, delivering letters and gifts, and loitering outside her home until the summer of this year.

Officers were alerted to his actions and traced him down to his Moreton home on Lyons Road, where they recovered further letters.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service, the 43-year-old subjected Ms Davis to a “frightening and upsetting campaign of obsessive and unwanted contact” from April 2020 until July 2021.

As a result of her panic attacks, Ms Davis had to leave her house.

Boston pleaded guilty to a single offence of stalking at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

On December 22, he will be sentenced.

“Stalking and harassment can take various forms, but the underlying denominator in all such cases is an unhealthy fixation on an individual by the perpetrator,” stated Ronan Molloy, District Crown Prosecutor for CPS Mersey Cheshire, following yesterday’s court case.

“Stalking is a serious crime with serious consequences for the victim.

“The CPS is dedicated to prosecuting these crimes, and we’re working closely with our partners to make sure victims are supported and protected to the best of our ability.”

“Stalking is not a kind of flattery, and it is not something that women in public places should expect.” It is a bad activity that will be severely punished.”