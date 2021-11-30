Stacey Solomon’s Pickle Cottage is’sold’ by Sunset star Stacey Solomon.

Season four of Selling Sunset returned on our screens last week, and many fans of the show had already binge-watched much of it.

The Netflix original series follows “elite agents” in Los Angeles who sell “the opulent life” to affluent consumers.

The reality show follows the estate agents of the Oppenheim Group as they balance multi-million dollar listings with their frequently turbulent personal lives.

Mary Fitzgerald, star of Selling Sunset, has created a proposal for Stacey Solomon’s family property, Pickle Cottage.

Mega-home seller Mary has nothing but praise for Stacey’s upgrades in a mock Instagram post.

Mary gush about various sections of the Loose Women star’s residence in the video, which was posted to reveal Mary and some of the show’s other stars had joined customized celebrity video platform Cameo.

Mary expressed her thoughts “I just seen Stacey Solomon’s Pickle Cottage, and it is adorable; oh my God, Stacey, you outdid yourselves.

“I’m obsessed with the nursery and all of the flowers on the walls… When Romain [Bonnet] and I have a child, I might have to copy you.

“Everything I’ve seen thus far, making it a little more modern while yet maintaining the integrity of it, it’s incredible.”

£111 gets you a bespoke video message from Mary.

Stacey and her family, including her fiance Joe Swash and their children, moved into Pickle Cottage in March and have been renovating it ever since.

Several glimpses of her latest home addition have recently been shared on social media, with the star installing a gym at the cottage, in one of their numerous outhouses.