Stacey Solomon shares details of home birth on her 32nd birthday.

Stacey Solomon revealed the facts of her home delivery as she celebrated her 32nd birthday by welcoming a baby girl into the world.

The Loose Women panelist, 32, told her 4.7 million Instagram followers how the birth went at her house “Pickle Cottage” in a series of videos shared to her Instagram story.

Stacey and Joe Swash already have a two-year-old boy named Rex, so this is their second child together.

According to the Mirror Online, the sweet video footage showed how Joe helped Stacey during the birth before the happy family enjoyed the first moments of their new baby.

The videos start with Stacey sharing a snap of her in a hospital bed, with monitors strapped to her baby bump, as her soon-to-be born daughter was checked over by midwives.

“I woke up feeling a little twingey so I went to check on on her,” Stacey captioned the photo. I went home because she seemed as cheerful as Larry and the contractions weren’t too strong…”

It was a move she would later come to regret, as she notes in the next clip: “Seriously regretted not staying in the hospital and obtaining an epidural.”

As their daughter decides to arrive on Stacey’s 32nd birthday, Stacey is seen leaning against Joe, who is supporting her.

As the pain of the birth grew, she was spotted having gas and air.

After the dramatic home birth comes to a close, the film shifts to the moments after their daughter is born.

“And then…” writes the former X Factor contestant.

Stacey is seen lying back with Joe cradling her as she is all smiles with the baby daughter on her front as they enjoy the first moments of their newborn’s life.

She then adds “Our precious daughter…” next to a photo of Joe swaddling his newborn daughter in his arms in the initial moments after delivery.

The video clip then pans out to Stacey laying in bed with her sons Leighton and Zachary either side, as Joe changes the nappy on their baby daughter before it switches to an elated Joe standing with the newborn in his arms as she wears a knitted hat and a tiny baby grow.

Stacey finished the detailing. “The summary has come to an end.”