Stacey Solomon remembers her first meeting with fiancé Joe Swash.

Stacey Solomon has shared an emotional memory of the first time she met her future husband, Joe Swash.

In 2010, when Joe was presenting the Extra show alongside co-host Caroline Flack on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, the now-Loose Women presenter made an appearance on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

On the day Stacey was crowned Queen of the Jungle, he was present.

Stacey has found video of the moment she earned her jungle crown and Joe hugged her for the first time in her life.

“We just finished watching the castle and Leighton and Zach had me put on my jungle movies since Zachy doesn’t remember it and Leighton wasn’t born when I did it so they love seeing it,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

“And then we came to this one.” It was the first time I met Joe. The youngsters had no idea it was him. It was only a few days ago.

“And then there’s Caroline, the lovely Caroline.” I didn’t realize how moved I’d be by this.” The performers had no idea at the time of filming that they would be married for the rest of their lives just over a decade later.

After being engaged, the couple has two children, Rex and Rose, and a home, Pickle Cottage. They are currently arranging their big wedding day.

Stacey has two older sons from prior relationships, Zach and Leighton.

When she appeared on the show, her oldest son, Zachery, was only two years old, and the rest of her children had yet to be born.

“No one knows what the future holds…,” she said in her following tale, which was accompanied by a photo of her embracing her tiny boy lovingly. Keep a firm grip on them. Always.

“Although you are as insignificant as a drop in the ocean, the universe would be empty without you.”