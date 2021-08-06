Spy Probe Locations in ‘Fortnite’ A Subtle Skirmish Walkthrough

This week’s epic questline in Fortnite, “A Subtle Skirmish,” has you doing spy missions at Doctor Slone’s request.

Slone will ask you to damage their communications equipment, collect resources from their base of operations, and even take out some of the extraterrestrial invaders themselves in a sabotage campaign against the alien hordes.

This website has previously developed a tutorial for the first couple of stages of this questline, but the last assignment may prove to be more difficult than the others. Slone will instruct you to deploy a pair of spy probes around the island in order to investigate the mothership’s abduction technology.

When you access the mission menu, you’ll discover that there are eight different locations where you can deploy these devices, which you can mark on your map at any moment (see the above screenshot). Even if you are given ambiguous locations, it is not always possible to locate contextual instructions for planting the spy probes.

With that in mind, here are all of Fortnite’s spy probe locations.

Location #1 of the Spy Probe

To the west of Misty Meadows, there is a cluster of probes. Atop a hill overlooking Slurpy Swamp, the spot furthest to the south may be discovered.

Location #2 of the Spy Probe

Another probe position can be found near a fork in the road to the northwest of Misty Meadows. This one is concealed behind some pine trees and overlooks a gas station.

Location #3 of the Spy Probe

A probe position can be found near a Tomatohead truck in the southwest area of the map.

Location #4 of the Spy Probe

A huge dam is located between Weeping Woods and Lazy Lake. A site for deploying one of your probes may be found on the north side of this structure, near a zip line pole.

Location #5 of the Spy Probe

A series of stone monuments can be found on the southern fringes of the weeping forests. You will notice a probe site next to the overturned monolith.

Location #6 of the Spy Probe

Flopper Pond is located to the east of Boney Burbs. Here is a probe placement with a view of the water.

Location #7 of the Spy Probe

Because it is not especially close, probe number 7 is one of the most difficult to locate. This is a condensed version of the information.