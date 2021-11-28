Spain has updated its travel restrictions for British tourists who have not been vaccinated.

Spain has announced that beginning December 1, unvaccinated British tourists will be barred from entering the country.

Only fully vaccinated British travellers will be admitted to Spain starting on Wednesday, as the Spanish government tightens border controls in response to concerns over the new Omicron type.

British tourists could enter Spain until December 1 if they had a negative PCR test within the previous three days, but starting December 1 they will also need confirmation of vaccination.

The Spanish government acknowledged the move in an official state bulletin released on Saturday, according to the Mirror.

“The Spanish government requires all arrivals to Spain from the UK to produce a Health Control Form and proof of vaccination,” according to the UK government website.

“All arrivals to Spain from the United Kingdom (excluding children under the age of 12) must present on entry proof of being fully vaccinated (with both doses of a two-dose vaccine or one dose of a one-dose vaccine) at least 14 days prior to arrival in Spain (date(s) of vaccination must be specified) with a vaccine authorised by the European Medicines Agency or the World Health Organization,” it continues.

“No later than 48 hours before to travel, all passengers (including minors under the age of 12) traveling by air or sea must complete and sign an online Health Control Form.”

Officials in Spain have stated that the change will not affect the 300,000 Britons who currently dwell in the country, only those who are visiting.

Boris Johnson indicated at a Downing Street press conference on November 27 that the UK would be increasing border restrictions as a result of the new variant’s danger.

Arriving visitors to the United Kingdom will be required to take a PCR test on their second day in the country and isolate themselves until the test results are negative.

Anyone who comes into contact with an infected person must stay at home for 10 days.

He also stated that face masks would be required in stores and on public transportation.