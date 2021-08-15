SpaceX’s First Orbital Stack Flight Should Be Ready ‘In A Few Weeks,’ According to Elon Musk.

Musk tweeted that the Starship’s first orbital stack could be ready for flight in a few weeks, pending only regulatory certification.

Musk made it clear that the flight will need to be approved by regulators. Musk’s tweet had over 1,100 retweets and over 13,000 likes as of 4 p.m. ET.

There had been four tries with prototypes, all of which blew up.

In May, SpaceX successfully landed the “Starship prototype SN15” without incident.

It would set the bar for the first orbital stack’s launch.

Musk responded to TESLARATI, who mentioned the accomplishments SpaceX has made and how thrilling it will be to see history being produced at such a rapid speed.

The Starship rocket, in its whole, stands 394 feet tall, including its stage booster, which is utilized to send the spaceship beyond Earth’s orbit.

The space transportation services company previously stated that it plans to launch its Starship rocket atop a booster from its Boca Chica, Texas, development facility in 2021.

The SpaceX program aims to use its rocket ships to transport personnel, deliver massive freight loads to the moon and Mars, and eventually send humans to space at a cost that is affordable.