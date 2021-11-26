Sophie and Pete from Gogglebox have an unpleasant social media ‘fail’.

Pete and Sophie Sandiford, stars of Gogglebox, had an unpleasant flop when they tried to post some Instagram photos.

Fans of the show love the brother and sister, who are known for their smart banter and quips.

On Friday, though, the duo appeared perplexed as they attempted – and failed – to capture the perfect Instagram image.

Sophie wore her hair down and donned a daisies-print black sweatshirt, while Pete chose a blue sweater.

Sophie captioned the photo with a lying-face and a bunch of laughing emojis, “Trying to work a ring light and self timer #influencers.”

The images showed the couple in a variety of poses, evidently unprepared for the camera.

A number of the photos showed people with their mouths open, while Pete appeared to be extremely serious in a few of them.

Ellie Warner, another Gogglebox star, just uploaded a succession of cry-laughing emojis.

Fans were ready to respond as well.

“Seems to be doing extremely nicely,” tysonater1 commented.

“That’s how middle-aged men take their Facebook profile photos,” mooncat40 commented.

chaarnii_ wrote: “At the very least, you attempted – and failed. Even so, I still adore you “..