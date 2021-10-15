Sony Teases a Big Surprise for PlayStation Plus Subscribers.

PS Plus members are in for a treat, which begins with six free titles in November and could include more surprises in the coming weeks.

Every month, the Japanese gaming behemoth offers three free titles to PS Plus customers. One of the three free games is for Sony’s new PS5 gaming console, while the other two are for the PlayStation 4.

Sony has announced that beginning next month, customers of its online subscription program would receive an additional three free games. The business described it as a one-of-a-kind gesture to thank PlayStation lovers.

“Starting in November, PlayStation Plus* members will receive three free PS VR bonus games. “Stay tuned for further details in the PlayStation Plus update in the coming weeks,” stated SIE Isabelle Tomatis, Senior Director, PS VR, eSports, Peripherals Marketing and Licensing, in a blog post on Wednesday.

Sony is commemorating “five years of PlayStation VR,” and the new free games for PS Plus subscribers are just one of the many surprises in store for the company’s die-hard fans.

“Today marks the fifth anniversary of the launch of PlayStation VR, and we’d want to take this opportunity to thank all of our fans and our brilliant development community for their continued support of the platform.” “It’s fantastic to watch how virtual reality has really established itself as a platform for gaming over the last five years, and we’re happy to have PS VR play a key role in VR’s growth,” the CEO wrote in the blog post.

Unlike other gaming subscription programs, PS Plus games are permanently held by customers. While active subscribers can only access the games, they can retain the free PSVR titles in their library as long as they are subscribed to the service.

In other words, even if they do not yet own a PSVR headset, the games on the platform are ready and waiting. Apart from the three free games for PS Plus members, PlayStation also announced the world’s top popular PSVR games, which include “Rec Room,” “Beat Saber,” “PlayStation VR Worlds,” “The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR,” and “Resident Evil 7 Biohazard.”