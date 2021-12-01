‘Sons Of The Forest’ Gets a New Trailer and a Release Date.

After nearly a year of silence from the makers, a new trailer for “Sons Of The Forest” has been released alongside the game’s official release date.

IGN just posted new gameplay footage from the upcoming open-world survival horror game, showcasing some brutal violence within an otherwise tranquil and mundane-looking woodland. Many of the aspects from the original “The Forest” are present in the new game, including base-building, cave exploration, hunting, and gathering, all of which are presented in an immersive manner.

Much of the primary gameplay in “Sons Of The Forest” is similar to that of its predecessor. Players will be stranded and alone in a distant environment, surrounded by dangerous cannibals and horrific monsters. The objective of the game is to survive as long as possible while also solving the mystery surrounding the seemingly typical place.

Endnight, the game’s creator, has remained tight-lipped about the game’s details. Only a few screenshots and three trailers have been released for “Sons Of The Forest.”

Players will assume the character of a new protagonist in a completely different environment from the original “The Forest” based on the available media. According to the previously released teaser, the next game will take place on what appears to be a different island, and there may be nice NPCs this time around.

The incorporation of modern guns such as a shotgun and a handgun is the most recent aspect that jumps out the most. Unfortunately, the developers haven’t indicated whether or not players will be able to make or replace ammunition for these weapons. Because unique weapon ammo was rare in the last game, it wouldn’t be surprising if modern bullets were similarly scarce in this one.

In comparison to the old island, enemies in this new location look to be more highly altered. A multi-limbed mutant scampering across a cave’s roof, as well as a towering mutant far surpassing several trees in terms of height, were shown in the teaser.

“Sons Of The Forest” was supposed to be out this year, but it has been postponed until May 20, 2022.