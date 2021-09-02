Solar Superstorms on the Horizon Could Destroy the Internet; Experts Say the World Is Unprepared.

Scientists believe that if the world is not prepared, the next mega solar storms might result in a worldwide digital disaster and terror.

The danger of a COVID-19 pandemic has prompted individuals to flee to their homes, where they have found refuge in video games, online shopping, and social media, among other things. However, another threat threatens to destabilize the new sense of normalcy that humanity has recently achieved.

Sangeetha Abdu Jyothi of the University of California disclosed the looming threat in a talk titled “Solar Superstorms: Planning for an Internet Apocalypse” at the SIGCOMM 2021 data communication conference last week. Even if the power outage caused by the solar superstorm is resolved in hours or days, significant internet failures will continue, according to the expert’s research.

Sangeetha Abdu Jyothi, in an interview with Wired, explained that the study is about humanity being entirely unprepared for something major. “What got me thinking about this was seeing how unprepared the globe was during the pandemic. There was no system in place to deal with it properly, and the same is true of internet resilience, according to the study’s lead author.

“We don’t have the infrastructure in place to handle a large-scale solar event. “We have only a rudimentary knowledge of the scope of the damage,” the expert noted. Is the world truly unprepared for a global internet blackout?

Dominic Cummings, a former main advisor to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, said in May that while the UK has plans, they are “absolutely worthless.” Solar storms, he added, might create a condition that is considerably “worse than Covid.”

Experts observed that because local and regional internet infrastructure is constructed of optical fiber, which is resistant to geomagnetically induced currents, the impending solar superstorms may inflict less harm. These cables are also regularly grounded.

Long undersea cables that connect continents, on the other hand, are more vulnerable. A solar storm that disrupts these lines could cut off several countries’ access to the source.

That’s not all, though. A big solar superstorm may also knock down equipment in orbit around the Earth that allows for services like global positioning and satellite internet.

The solar superstorm's high-energy particles would gravitate toward the Earth's poles, putting areas at higher latitudes at risk. Unfortunately, the majority of internet infrastructure and subsea cables are located here.