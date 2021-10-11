So far, Nathan Broadhead has shone for Everton while Joao Virginia waits.

Everton conducted a number of significant transfers, both in terms of incomings and outgoings, during the transfer window.

While much has been made of the good start that a number of newcomers have made since their summer moves, it’s equally vital to pay attention to individuals who are playing elsewhere this season.

In the summer, the Blues sent five players out on loan, with the possibility of more players leaving on a temporary basis during the approaching winter window.

But how did all of this get started?

We’ve taken a look at each of the Everton players on loan this season and given them a rating based on their performances thus far.

Unfortunately, things haven’t gone according to plan for Lewis Gibson thus far.

Last season, the centre-back had a brief loan spell at Reading, but he struggled to establish himself in the team throughout the course of the campaign.

The goal for the boy was that he would be able to put the incident behind him this year, but injuries has prevented him from doing so.

Gibson did make his first League One start at the weekend, when Sheffield Wednesday switched to a three-centre-back formation.

However, the 21-year-old was pulled off hurt during that encounter, and it is unknown how long he will be out at this moment.

Gibson needed to leave to get some first-team minutes, but that hasn’t quite worked out yet. However, it is still early in the process.

During his time with Sunderland, Nathan Broadhead is starting to make an impression.

After spending the full season with Everton last season, the forward made a temporary move to the North East in the summer, mainly playing for the under-23s but also making an appearance for the first team against Brighton in April.

He had to wait for his time at the Stadium of Light, but he took advantage of it when it came up lately.

Broadhead put up a good showing against Cheltenham Town, only missing out on a goal, and scored his first goal for the club in a Carabao Cup win over Wigan.

The 23-year-old is one of them. “The summary has come to an end.”