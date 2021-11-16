Snapchat, Spotify, and Etsy are all down due to a Google Cloud glitch.

A Google Cloud outage on Tuesday produced a hiccup, causing popular websites and apps including Snapchat, Spotify, and Etsy to break.

Around 1 p.m. ET, Google had a connection issue that impacted a dozen sites and tens of thousands of users. Users received a message from the company explaining how they aim to examine the problem and apologizing for any inconvenience. Most of the affected sites began to restore service around 1:30 p.m. ET.

Some of our customers experienced service disruptions on November 16 around 10:10 a.m. Pacific Time owing to a Google Cloud networking problem. The problem has been addressed. For more information, see https://t.co/r2gKSkj7Jg our status dashboard.

There is a problem with Google Cloud Platform that we are aware of. For more information, see our status dashboard: https://t.co/eEsJOYU7Xg The precise issue, according to internet management, appeared to be with the GCP load balancers. Given the global nature of the problem, Google was unable to keep the sites up, informing users at 1:42 p.m. For a full resolution, ET did not have a “estimated ETA.”

By 1:59 p.m. ET, the IT giant had resolved the problem. The business stated, “The issue with Cloud Run has been rectified for all affected users.”

“From what we can see, the problem is a multinational BGP setup issue.” According to Usman Muzaffar, senior vice president of engineering at CloudFare, “these are usually mistakes, not attacks.”