Six Dead in New Zealand Landslide as Rescue Efforts End

New Zealand has shifted from a search-and-rescue operation to recovery efforts after confirming that six people, including a teenager, perished in a landslide at Mount Maunganui. The devastating event, triggered by heavy rains, has left the nation in shock and mourning.

The landslide, which struck on Thursday morning, swept through a busy campsite where holidaymakers were starting their day. The hillside gave way, burying caravans, tents, and a shower block in a massive rush of mud and debris. Emergency teams worked tirelessly over the next two days using sniffer dogs and specialized listening devices, hoping for a miracle. However, on Saturday morning, Police Superintendent Tim Anderson confirmed that the chances of finding any survivors were extremely slim.

Recovery Efforts Underway

By Friday night, human remains were located, confirming the worst fears of the families awaiting news. Among the victims was a 15-year-old, a tragic reminder of how indiscriminate natural disasters can be. “The conditions remain dangerous,” said Supt Anderson. “Mud continues to shift, and the safety of our teams is paramount as we recover the victims.” Authorities have emphasized the delicate nature of the recovery process, which is expected to take several days and involve heavy machinery.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon visited the scene, expressing deep sorrow for the victims’ families. “This is a profound tragedy for New Zealand,” he said, as he met with grieving families. The country, still reeling from the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle a few years ago, is once again reminded of the power of nature.

The victims, whose names have not yet been released, include both tourists and locals. Families from Auckland and Rotorua are among those waiting in agony as recovery operations continue. Police confirmed that the landslide occurred after days of extreme rainfall, which also led to flash flooding and widespread power outages. Climate experts have warned that such extreme weather events are becoming increasingly frequent due to climate change.

Hearing Desperate Screams

As rescue teams arrived, some survivors recalled hearing desperate cries from beneath the rubble. Mark Tangney, a hiker near the site, told local media that he and others tried to dig through the thick mud but the soil was too dense to move. “We heard people screaming for about half an hour before everything fell silent,” Tangney said, his voice breaking with emotion.

As the recovery operation progresses, support for the bereaved has become a national priority. Across New Zealand, churches and maraes have held prayer services for the six victims. Their tragic deaths highlight the vulnerability of life in a world increasingly shaped by unpredictable climate extremes.