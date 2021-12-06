Sir Kenny Dalglish claims Manchester United and Ralf Rangnick have a “potential problem.”

Sir Kenny Dalglish, a Liverpool icon, has questioned Manchester United’s management strategy after the club recruited Ralf Rangnick on a temporary basis for the first six months.

Rangnick will go upstairs and take a two-year consulting post after his interim deal expires at the end of the season.

However, the German, who is close with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, has previously hinted that he may extend his tenure as United manager.

Rangnick got off to a winning start at Old Trafford on Sunday, as the Red Devils defeated Crystal Palace 1-0.

And Dalglish, who won several trophies with Liverpool as a player and manager, has questioned why United would allow the 63-year-old to move up if he has a strong second half of the season.

Alternatively, if things go wrong for Rangnick, the Anfield great wonders if the next person to take over at Old Trafford will want to be ‘associated’ with a failure.

“Interim manager Ralph Rangnick has been hired till the conclusion of the season,” Dalglish said in the Sunday Post. “However, what happens next?” Would it be wise to let Ralf quit his position as head coach in the summer to become a football consultant at the club for the next two years if he is a success?” The Old Trafford leadership appears to have prepared this situation, and it’s commonly assumed that Ralf would step down at the end of the season.

“From the outside, it appears that they have a solid idea of who will be the next permanent head coach.

“I’m guessing it’ll have to be someone who is comfortable working with Ralf.”

“However, if the new person comes in and doesn’t do well, do you want to be linked with Ralf?”

On the other hand, if he succeeds, you are risking your life by following in his footsteps.

“So, regardless of how it goes, it’ll be fascinating, and there could be a potential problem in either case.”

Liverpool beat United 5-0 at Old Trafford in late October, thanks to a hat-trick from Mohamed Salah and goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota.

