Shoppers at Marks & Spencer are in ‘food nirvana’ after discovering a new £12 Christmas treat.

M&S has unveiled its Christmas food selection, which includes ‘Molton Cheddar Profiteroles,’ a Percy Pig Pigloo cake, and a Turkey and Ham Christmas Pudding Pie, all of which are available to purchase now.

People have been blown away by the Sticky Toffee Pudding Crown with custard and salted caramel sauce.

In less than 24 hours, M&S posted a photo of the £20 dessert to its Facebook page, which received 3.2k comments.

“I suppose this could very well be, my heaven in a pud!” commented Dom Baker. This is something I’m going to order for Christmas.”

“We’re receiving one of these for Christmas,” Jayne Cross said, tagging a friend.

It was dubbed “Food Heaven” by Kate McGinn.

“Oh yeah, that looks sooooo good,” Charlie Scrivens Marshall exclaimed.

“This looks soooo amazing for Christmas Day!!,” Natalie Hughes added, tagging a friend.

“Oh my goodness, look at this pudding,” Ellen Dolan added.

Posh Cheesy Beans on Toast for £5 and a vegan Plant Kitchen Melt in the Middle Chocolate Pudding are also available in this year’s M&S Christmas food selection.

Customers are already getting into the holiday spirit, with M&S stating that over 90,000 bottles of the Light-Up Snow Globe Liqueurs were purchased in the last week alone, equating to one every three seconds.

The Christmas Food to Order service debuted today, a day ahead of schedule, with centerpieces, trimmings, appetizers, and desserts all on the menu. There will be some online-only items this year, including Collection Lobster En Croute.

“If there was ever a year to pull out all the stops for Christmas, it’s this one,” April Preston, Director of Product Development, remarked. Following the uncertainty of last year, we know consumers are more eager than ever to cross Christmas dinner planning off their to-do list so they can focus on the remainder of the holiday season.

“That’s why, from today, you can order your M&S must-haves online and pick them up and pay for them a few days before they expire.”

