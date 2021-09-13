Shoppers at Marks and Spencer intend to ‘stock up’ on a ‘gorgeous’ £5 treat.

Marks & Spencer has sparked a frenzy among buyers after releasing its new Christmas collection online this week.

Many admirers are keen to get their hands on the things displayed because the retailer frequently promotes its new clothes and food products with its customers via social media.

M&S has recently revealed a snapshot of their Shortbread Light-Up Houses, which are now available in three colors and are proving to be a huge hit with customers.

Fans were eager to tag pals and make plans for their next M&S trip after seeing the holiday surprise.

“If our light-up liqueurs and chocolates weren’t enough, feast your eyes on our SUPER festive Shortbread Light-Up Houses!” the merchant stated on Instagram.

“These three-color tins are loaded with our distinctive all-butter Scottish shortbread, making them excellent gifts for just a fiver apiece!

“And when the shortbread is gone, they make great mantelpiece or dining table ornaments. Collect them all and make your own miniature light-up village!”

Within hours of becoming live, the post had more than 8,500 likes and hundreds of comments.

Shoppers were eager to express their opinions in the comments area, with many suggesting that they would have to act quickly to get their hands on a light up house.

“Oh those look great,” one person observed, while another wrote, “Yes!! Gorgeous! Xxx”.

“We need to collect these x,” a third said, tagging a friend.

“I love it so much,” commented a fourth, while a fifth wrote, “Oh my gosh!! “I adore you.”

“Let’s fill up ASAP!!!!!,” a sixth replied to a pal.

“Oh my goodness!” exclaimed another. Yum”.

The Light-Up Shortbread Houses are available in three colors: red, gold, and silver, and cost £5 each.

See the entire M&S Christmas collection here.