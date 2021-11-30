Shoppers at Asda are planning a trip to the store to pick up ‘lush’ Christmas Eve boxes.

After seeing them online, Asda buyers were keen to get their hands on the “lush” Christmas Eve boxes.

Thanks to its vast choice of domestic supplies, apparel, homeware, accessories, and more, the budget-friendly supermarket has a devoted following.

In the run-up to Christmas, the store, like many others, is stocking its shelves with a variety of festive items.

Shoppers recently expressed their delight after spotting its Christmas Eve boxes.

Christmas Eve boxes are a relatively new tradition in many households, but they have quickly become a tradition. They’re frequently stuffed with treats to be opened the night before the big day.

Winnie the Pooh, Toy Story, and other characters are included in Asda’s ornamental boxes. As part of an advertisement, the Facebook page Money Saver by Dansway released an image of the holiday lineup.

The Facebook page captioned an image of the holiday decorations: “AD – ASDA has Disney Christmas Eve Boxes for only £2.50. Mickey and Minnie, Toy Story, Disney Princesses, and Winnie the Pooh are among them. The four styles are available online at ASDA Groceries “..

Hundreds of people liked and shared the image, eager to get their hands on one of the boxes.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Could you pick one up for me if you find one on your next trip to Asda either mickey or the pooh bear one please,” Toni-Leigh asked a friend.

“Shall I fetch the Toy Story one ready for Christmas eve?” Samantha asked a pal.

“Poo and Mickey are so luxurious,” Nicole said.

“I guess I need a Christmas Eve package!” said Kirsty.

“How cute are these?” Amy exclaimed, tagging a friend.

“We have to get here,” Kim said to a friend.

