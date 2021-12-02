Shirley Ballas reveals a litany of cosmetic operations she had to have as a result of her low self-esteem.

Shirley Ballas admitted that she has suffered with her self-esteem her entire life and that she has “done everything” to feel better about herself.

In an interview with Prima magazine, the Strictly Come Dancing head judge discussed how she is learning to be less guarded and exhibit more of her personality on the program in order to connect with the audience.

After fans noticed a bulge under her arm during an internet video, the professional dancer and choreographer, 61, has spent the last several weeks having tests, but she just revealed that the test findings so far looked “totally good.”

“I’ve fought with my self-esteem my whole life,” Shirley told Prima magazine.

“I’ve had my teeth corrected and fat drained out of my arms and legs to try to make myself feel more confident; I believed doing my boobs would make my husband like me more at the time, but I was doing it for the wrong reasons.”

“First and foremost, you must love yourself. That is the message I want to send to every woman.” While judging a dance competition, the dancer highlighted how she is dealing with these challenges and learning to be more herself.

“That’s something my son Mark told me: I need to take down the walls because people can tell when you’re being guarded,” she continued.

“Since they can see straight through it, I might as well be myself.”

Shirley acknowledged that erecting these barriers was a coping method and a “means of blocking out negative voices,” but that it had previously made her feel “quite alone.”

“I don’t think that was a very healthy thing to do,” she added, “and it clearly had an impact on both my marriage and my friendships.”

Ballas, who is one of the most well-known and distinguished professional dancers in the world, said that at the age of 61, her health is her top priority, and she concentrates on staying fit and eating well.

"I work out on my Peloton cycle and practice yoga," she explained. I also make it a point to drink two litres of water every day. My sweet tooth is my downfall!"