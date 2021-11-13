Shaun Wallace of The Chase collapses after losing the £74,000 jackpot.

Shaun Wallace was beaten badly on The Chase tonight, losing £74,000 in the process.

Shaun went on Scott Mills, Gareth Malone, Louise Minchin, and Glenn Hoddle in the hopes of winning a prize package worth thousands of pounds.

After losing on a previous edition of the show, DJ Scott was the first contestant to face The Chaser.

Before acing the head to head, Scott had a solid cash builder, earning £4000.

Gareth, the choirmaster, surprised everyone by adding a huge £66,000 to the jackpot.

Louise, a former BBC Breakfast presenter, did well as well, winning £4000 and bringing the total prize pool to £74,000.

While Shaun eliminated ex-footballer Glenn Hoddle in the head to head, host Bradley Walsh was quick to notice his performance.

“Hammered you were,” Bradley stated after Scott’s round.

“Do you mind if I ask you a few more questions to get you warmed up?”

Shaun, on the other hand, lost in the final to the three celebrities with one second left on the clock.

Scott, Gareth, and Louise’s performance wowed the audience.

“Way to go, everyone,” John said.

“Congratulations woohoo,” Ruth tweeted.

“Brilliant!!” remarked Rae. 74K!!” “Such a nail-biting end- so so proud of you – well done,” Nighat tweeted. “What a fantastic episode,” Garry added. Well done, especially against one of my favorite Chasers, Shaun. Brilliant.”