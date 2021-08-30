Sharkmob Breaks Down Where ‘Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt’ Fits Into the Series Canon.

Bloodhunt, the latest video game in the Vampire: The Masquerade franchise, has garnered a lot of negative feedback from fans. Many people are upset about how Sharkmob’s game transforms the tabletop RPG into an action-oriented multiplayer shooter akin to Call of Duty: Warzone.

During the conversation, they also reassured fans that Bloodhunt will fit seamlessly into the Vampire: The Masquerade narrative.

What is the game ‘Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt’ about?

For some background, Vampire: The Masquerade started off as a tabletop RPG (in the manner of Dungeons and Dragons) before spawning a variety of video game spinoffs.

The entire saga is set in an alternate universe where vampires (known as “Kindred”) live among humans in plain sight. The titular “Masquerade” is a conspiracy that all zombie clans are supposed to follow in order to keep their presence hidden from society at large.

The Vampire universe has been changed several times since its introduction in 1991, and there is enough of intricate backstory for new players to grasp their brains around. There are multiple competing factions, complex political institutions, and a variety of norms that kindred are not permitted to disobey.

In summary, it’s a vast and complex cosmos centered primarily on intrigue and deceit, with only sporadic spurts of violence. As a result, it doesn’t lend itself well to the multiplayer shooter genre, which is why so many fans are wary of Bloodhunt.

The newest game, like Apex Legends or PUBG, is a battle royale in which you must fight your way to the top of a continually diminishing area as the last player standing. While you do have a few magical skills and melee weapons at your disposal, the emphasis is mostly on gunplay, which is a point of dispute.

Is ‘Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt’ a canonical title?

Despite its incongruence with the rest of the Vampire realm at first, Sharkmob believe Bloodhunt is in keeping with the established lore.

