‘Shameful,’ say Milan fans after their Champions League loss to ‘Liverpool’s bench.’

AC Milan supporters were upset with their team’s performance against Liverpool on Tuesday, as they lost 2-1.

Former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori gave the hosts the lead, only for errors in defence and goal to allow the Reds back into the game.

Before halftime, Mohamed Salah equalized with a precise finish from a rebound, before Divock Origi took advantage of some sloppy defending to put Jurgen Klopp’s side ahead.

In Tuesday’s match, Milan had a chance to go to the knockout stages of the competition, but they would have needed three points against Liverpool and a draw in the group’s other match between Porto and Atletico Madrid.

In that match, the latter won 3-1, with a player from each team receiving a red card.

While Milan fans lauded Liverpool’s efforts after a 3-2 win at Anfield earlier in the group round, their frustrations were focused on their own team’s shoddy play on Tuesday.

Milan finished last in the group and will not be relegated to the Europa League as a result of their defeat.

Although fans are understandably frustrated that their return to Champions League football after a seven-year absence was cut short, the lack of continental competition may help them win the Serie A title.

The Rossoneri are a point ahead of their city rivals Inter Milan after 16 games in the Italian top division.